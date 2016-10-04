No Creepy Clown Found in Texas Tech Dorm After Search by Texas Tech Police

Late Monday night, Texas Tech Police received a report of someone dressed as a clown walking around in Chitwood Hall, one of the three skyscraper dormitories located near 18th Street and Flint Avenue.

After searching the dorm, no people dressed as clowns were found.

An additional police presence was kept in Chitwood Hall for the early Tuesday morning hours.

Over recent months, there have been some crimes in the eastern U.S. perpetrated by people dressed in a clown costume. Some of those crimes include a bank robbery in Tennessee, a stabbing in Pennsylvania and an attempted abduction in North Carolina.