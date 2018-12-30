No Designated Driver? Get a Tipsy Tow!

New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration. And sometimes, we tend to let our celebrations get a bit out of hand. If you plan to drink, you certainly need to plan on a ride. But if you find yourself in a pinch, AAA Texas is here to help.

Getty Images

AAA will offer, statewide, a service called ‘Tipsy Tow’ . The service will be offered from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am January 1. With a phone call, AAA will dispatch a ride for you and a tow for your vehicle to get both home safely. The tow is free up to 10 miles away. There is a charge for tow distances greater than 10 miles. A AAA Texas membership is not required to take advantage of the service.

The number to call for a ‘Tipsy Tow’ is 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357)