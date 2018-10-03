No One to Be Turned Away from Cruz Event at MPEC

Republican Party and Ted Cruz campaign officials say that, though the free tickets for the Cruz rally in Wichita Falls are 'sold out', no one will be turned away.

Organizers sat down with Spectra and the MPEC yesterday to negotiate more space and Jackie Spragins with the Wichita County Republican Women told the Times Record News that they did not want anyone to be turned away. She also said she thinks they can fill the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The Eventbrite link will now allow you to register for the event. Click here to get registered now.

The event begins and 3 pm and attendees should plan to arrive around 2:30 pm. Following the hour-long event, Sen. Cruz, Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will travel to Conroe, TX for a rally there this evening.