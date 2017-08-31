North East ISD Votes to Change Name of Robert E. Lee High School
Earlier this week, the North East ISD Board of Trustees in San Antonio voted to implement a name change for Robert E. Lee High School, also known as San Antonio Lee HS. The vote was unanimous during Tuesday's special board meeting, and the high school’s name will be changed after the 2017-18 school year. Additional information concerning the name change will be announced by NEISD administrators during the school year.
After North East ISD completes the name change for Robert E. Lee High School, three high schools in Texas will remain named after the Confederate general: Midland Lee HS, Baytown Lee HS and Tyler Lee HS.
Video of the nearly hour-long discussion from the North East ISD Board of Trustees can be seen below: