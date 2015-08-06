North Texas Authorities on the Hunt for Escaped Sex Offender

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a registered sex offender walked away from a half-way house in the 600 block of Henderson in Fort Worth on Tuesday evening.

48-year-old Brent Allen Jozefkowicz, who has convictions in Wichita County, cut off his court ordered electronic monitoring device and walked away from the half-way house he was assigned to.

The DPS describes Jozefkowicz as potentially armed very dangerous. Jozefkowicz was sentenced to 2 years probation in 1984 for the sexual assault of a 14 year-old girl in Wichita County. In 1992, he was again sentenced to probation for the sexual assault of a 21 year-old woman, also in Wichita County.

Jozefkowicz violated his probation and his probation was revoked in 1992. He served a 16-year sentence in a Texas prison. Jozefkowicz also has ties in Cotton County, Oklahoma.

He is a white male, 5' 10" tall, approximately 190 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on right shoulder, left thigh, right thigh, and left arm. Scars on right wrist and left hand.