North Texas Company Recalls Nearly 4 Tons of Raw Beef Items

A North Texas company has recalled nearly 4 tons (3.63 metric tons) of raw beef wrongly produced and packaged without federal inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the recall involves PFP Enterprises, operating as Texas Meat Packers of Fort Worth.

The recall involves 7,146 pounds (3,241 kilograms) of various-weight beef for tacos. The lack of inspection was discovered Friday.

The USDA had no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick. The products should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase.

The recalled items have "EST. 34715" inside the USDA mark and were shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. The case codes are 1470, 36989, 567248261 or 567248253.

The frozen and fresh beef items were produced on March 23-24, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels]

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.