Luckily this cop looked up or else we would be doing a different story.

Over in Bridgeport, Texas Corporal Taylor pulled over a car this past Friday. That car ran a red light. That is not what this video is about at all. Corporal Taylor is telling this guy why he got pulled over and then he sees this car coming from up the road.

You hear him say, "Who is this?" The car is going the wrong way down the road and almost hit the cop. He tells the guy pulled over for the traffic violation to get out of here because he needs to get this car off the road.Turns out this driver was wasted. No info was released on the guy that almost hit the officer. Police say he was drunk and was arrested on multiple charges.