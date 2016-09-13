Police are currently investigating as to what happened to Dallas-area firefighter Robert Poynter on Friday night.

The University Park Fire Chief was found fatally shot from a single gunshot wound in his vehicle this past weekend.

After some conflicting reports from Poynter's wife, Chacey, she was placed under arrest. Police have charged her with conspiracy to commit murder. Police believe Chacey and another man killed Robert Poynter.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Michael Garza for Murder. Garza turned himself into police Sunday.

The department released a statement on their website saying, "The members of the University Park Fire Department were deeply saddened to hear of his passing. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time."

Police said the investigation is still very active and they are working to process many elements of this crime .