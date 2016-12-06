Texas Lowes Hires Disabled Vet and His Service Dog

Cool move on Lowes part on hiring him and the dog. Also awesome the dog got his own vest.

Clay Luthy has been looking for work for several months. No one has been willing to hire him because he requires a service dog named Charlotte. Clay recently had knee surgery and now has Charlotte, who is trained to help him back up if he ever fell. Clay put in an application at the Lowes in Abilene, Tex. and got the job.

“They were the best person for the job . So, we went through the interview process, and Clay and his own merit won the job,” the store’s human resource manager told KIDY. “And we knew he was gonna make a great employee . We just got the benefit of getting Charlotte right along with him.”