North Texas Man Grabs Wal-Mart Vest to Steal Two Carts Worth of Merchandise

Blended in just like a chameleon.

Police are asking for help in locating a man that robbed a Wal-Mart in Grapevine, Texas back in November. The man was seen walking into the store wearing a black shirt, but later appears in a Wal-Mart blue vest. No word how he got his hands on one of those vests. He filled up two shopping carts with different items and walked right out the store.

All police know is the man drove away in a black Dodge Charger. The Grapevine Police are looking for any tips on the man in the video. Call them at 817-410-3243 or email wspillers@grapevinetexas.gov.