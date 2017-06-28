North Texas Man Suing Target After Getting Beat Up in Store Parking Lot

This isn't a situation of a random criminal act at an otherwise safe and properly operated location. This is a situation where we have an unacceptable recurring pattern of violence. But even more -- even if nothing like this had ever happened at this Target store before, even if there weren't hundreds of prior violent criminal incidents, when a customer comes in and says there are men in masks armed with sticks out in the parking lot and I feel threatened, a store has an obligation to be honest with the customer, to not interfere with the customer calling police and to provide basic protection.

What Derek wants to see happen is for Target to clean up their act, take responsibility for what happened, and take the steps to make sure this doesn't happen again. Rather than just continue to cover up the problem in a way that endangers the community.