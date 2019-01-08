North Texas Pastor Resigns After Allegedly Sleeping With Prostitutes

By the way, he is also married.

Over in Tarrant County, Texas Baptist Pastor Donnie Romero has stepped down from his position at Stedfast Baptist Church. After coming clean this past week to his congregation about his sins. He alledgedly slept with prostitutes, smoked weed and gambled. Pastor Romero is married and has seven children.

He admitted to not being a good father and husband when speaking for the final time on January 3rd. Pastor Romero is one of those pastors that makes headlines for his sometimes over the top sermons. who has compared LGBTQ people to pedophiles, called gays "scum of the earth” and applauded the 2016 mass killing of gay people at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub .