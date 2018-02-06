North Texas Police Department Calls in Cowboys During Pursuit

The Weatherford Police Department was kind enough to share dashcam footage from this past Thursday of a cow that escaped and was running amuck throughout the city. You had several cop cars chasing this thing, along with animal control as well. Being Texas, of course a Cowboy was the one to wrangle this bad boy in.

Weatherford was proud to report no one was injured during this incident and also had a little humor in it as well. They said, "People are not the only ones who run from the cops." Also your Weatherford fun fact of the day, it is the cutting horse capital of the world. Which is a horse that is trained to separate cattle from a herd. Which I am almost certain you did not know.