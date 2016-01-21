North Texas Student Develops Measles, Had Not Been Vaccinated

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — A health official says an unvaccinated student at a Dallas-area elementary school developed measles after traveling internationally, potentially exposing classmates and staff.

Jawaid Asghar, chief epidemiologist for Collin County Health Care Services, tells The Dallas Morning News the child went to school Jan. 5, showing signs of measles the next day. Asghar said the child has since recovered and returned the school in the Plano Independent School District.

The health agency sent a letter last week to parents at Schell Elementary School in Richardson saying they're reviewing who might've been exposed but warning that anyone at the school on Jan. 5 could've been.

Asghar says there are no indications of an outbreak, but it'll take 21 days from the point of contact to confirm whether the infection has spread.