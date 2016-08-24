North Texas Teacher Bans Homework for the Coming School Year



Where were you when I was in school?

Another school year has started across the state of Texas. Students and parents are getting to know the teachers for this year. One teacher at Godley Elementary is already making headlines in her first week.

Brandy Young teaches the second grade and had her students take home a new homework policy for the parents to read.

The homework policy is basically, there is no homework. Homework is only work that wasn't finished during the day. She asks that you spend that 'homework time' instead by doing something with your kids. Eat dinner as a family, read together, go play outside and get them to bed early.

Young says research has been unable to prove that homework improves student performance. We will see if more teachers will think about implementing this policy.

Speaking on behalf of kids everywhere, amen.