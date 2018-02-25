North Texas Teacher Suspended for Filming Fight Between Students

A McKinney ISD teacher has been placed on administrative leave after filming a fight between two students with his phone instead of breaking it up.

A video posted to Snapchat and Twitter this past week shows two students at the front of the classroom throwing punches. The video pans over and shows the unidentified teacher filming the fight with his phone rather than intervening, the latter being clearly directed by McKinney ISD policy.

According to Dallas News , district spokesperson Cody Cunningham said that they could not discuss personnel matters, but confirmed that the teacher's actions, and inaction, was a direct violation of district policies,

McKinney ISD cannot discuss personnel matters in detail, but has taken swift and appropriate action in accordance with district policies. The teacher's actions, or lack thereof, are clear violations of district expectations and policies. The district has also taken appropriate disciplinary action as it relates to the students. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in McKinney ISD.