North Texas Teen Arrested for Planning ISIS-Inspired Mall Shooting
A 17-year-old North Texas high school student was arrested Tuesday and charged with terrorism for planning a mass shooting at a Frisco, TX mall.
Matin Azizi-Yarand was arrested Tuesday for planning a shooting that was reportedly set to occur this month at the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.
As reported by CBS, Azizi-Yaran came under investigation in December of 2017 after communicating with an FBI source through a messaging app, telling the source that he had been reading ISIS bomb-making guides and even bomb guides created by one of the Columbine shooters.
Azizi-Yaran told the FBI source that his intentions were to cause enough chaos that it would turn America into a military state like European countries,
It is not about how many kills, but how much money you will make these countries spend in security just for a simple attack… although having a high number will get their attention.
I want to put America in the state that Europe is in, which is having to have soldiers deployed in streets. Something that will cost them a lot financially too.
According to the source, Azizi-Yaran also expressed a desire to attack a Hindi temple, trying to recruit the source to come to Texas to help him with it. The suspect also considered attacking a school, but decided on the mall after observing its layout and security staff. He told the source he was hoping to burn down several stores and publicly execute a police officer,
I’d actually like to make a cop surrender and drop his gun. Then, douse him with gasoline and burn him. Record it.
Azizi-Yaran said he ultimately wished to go to Afghanistan to officially join ISIS. Though he spoke of recruiting others, officials believe the suspect intended to act as a lone shooter, saying they do not believe there are any other threats stemming from the suspect or his plans. According to FBI special agent Eric K. Jackson,
The FBI is not aware of any additional threats associated with this arrest. The American people can take comfort in knowing that we continue to work diligently to protect and defend the United States and to ensure the safety of the communities we serve.
Azizi-Yaran had already spent $1,400 on weapons and tactical gear, and had also sent the FBI contact money through mailed pre-paid cards hoping the contact would purchase guns for him.