North Texas Toddler Dies After Falling Off Apartment Balcony [VIDEO]
A terrible accident from Wednesday night has the family heartbroken.
The incident happened at the Post Oak East Apartments in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. The three-year-old boy was being watched by his grandmother at the time. She said he couldn't have been unsupervised for more than a few seconds. The boy walked onto the apartment's balcony and went over the side falling three floors to his death.
The grandmother said she was putting another child to bed when the incident happened. Neighbors say they frequently saw the boy who was killed playing out on the balcony on the table. “I kind of knew it was that boy because he's always up there,” said neighbor Armani Brown.