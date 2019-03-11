North Texas Woman Drove Down the Highway Without a Tire This Weekend

I guess technically you don't need all four tires to drive, but it sure makes it a lot easier to do so.

Not a lot is known about this video. This was apparently in Garland, Texas on Friday night. The female driver drove down the highway at a pretty good speed without a driver side front tire. This reminds me when you hit a spike strip in GTA V and you just keep driving to get away from the police.

That is a video game and this is real life. You should definitely not do this if you pop a tire on the road. Honestly, we don't know what this lady did to her tire, but she is definitely in a hurry to get somewhere and she doesn't care about the damage she is doing to her car or the highway.