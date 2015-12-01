November 2015 News Bloopers Are a Feast of the Hilarious

You know what you should've been thankful for this Thanksgiving? Fantastic news bloopers.

Yup, it's another installment of the best bloopers from news programs around the world. This time, we salute the best (or worst) that November gave us. It's chock full of reporters who aren't ready for their live shots, silly weathermen, accidental NSFW language and funny interviews.

With December having arrived, we know what we're wishing for this holiday season: another month filled with the news looking and sounding more like a screwball comedy. Can Santa deliver that for us?