This policeman wasn't even running in the race, but he was still one of its big winners.

John Cain, a sergeant with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department in Georgia, accompanied Robert McCoy to the finish line at the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon last weekend after McCoy fell about 200 yards before the end of the race.

McCoy, who was running in honor of his father who died from cancer in April, wound up with a bloody face and bloody knees.

Cain told TODAY that he was more than happy to rally to McCoy's aid:

He was bleeding pretty good at the time, and he kept saying, in a whispering type of voice, 'I've got to finish this race. Please help me, I've got to finish the race.' At that point, I knew he had some mission he needed to accomplish. My heart bled for him. Literally, my heart went out to him."

Cain held his left arm as they ran to the finish line together and a photo of the pair heading there made its way to Facebook where it's been met with cheers.