Watch: ‘Oh, Say! Can You Sing?’ Contest Winner Announced!

Our judges have reviewed all of the auditions for our 'Oh, Say! Can You Sing' contest and the winner has been selected! It was a very stiff competition with an incredible amount of amazing singers to choose from, but alas, there can only be one.

So, without further ado, BIG congratulations to Joshua Hayter! Joshua's impressive rendition of our National Anthem has won him the opportunity to perform the Star-Spangled Banner live at the 2018 4th in the Falls event this Wednesday, July 4th at 4pm at the MPEC in Wichita Falls! On top of that, we'll also be hooking Joshua up with a fun-filled 6-day Caribbean cruise for two!

Watch Joshua's audition below!

4th in the Falls is a free public event with live performances from Sean McConnel, AA Bottom and Hanna Belle Lecter. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. and the Fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Food and Beverages available for purchase from food trucks and local vendors. No coolers allowed on the property, this is a smoke-free family event.

