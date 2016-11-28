Ohio State Shooting — Suspect Killed by Police After Stabbing Multiple Victims (UPDATED)

Update 3:30 p.m. ET: Investigators have identified the suspect: an 18-year-old male of Somali descent. His name, according to sources via the New York Times, is Abdul Artan, though that has not been officially confirmed.

The suspect allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of pedestrians, then exited the vehicle and stabbed multiple people with a butcher knife. He was shot and killed by a campus police officer within a minute of beginning his attack.

Update 12 p.m. ET: Apparently the suspect had a knife. He was shot and killed by police.

Ohio State University was the site of an active-shooter situation Monday morning. Parts of the Columbus campus are currently on lockdown after at least nine people were taken to hospitals. One suspect has been killed, according to local reports, though it is unclear exactly how at this point.

At about 10:30 a.m. local time, the shelter-in-place order was lifted:

Details are still scarce at this point, including the identities of the shooter(s) and victims. Police are on the scene and students are beginning to move about the campus again.