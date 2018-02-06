Oklahoma Considering Chemical Castration for Sex Offenders

Oklahoma ain't messing around.

State Representative Rick West is proposing what some would consider a very controversial law, if passed -- the chemical castration of sex offenders in the state of Oklahoma. Under the bill, anyone convicted of a sexually violent offense could be required as a condition of release to take the drugs designed to reduce a male offender's testosterone and sexual libido. A second offense would require the treatment unless a court determined it wouldn't be effective.

Shockingly, California was the first state to pass this kind of law in 1996. The law is rarely used, but another five states have something like this on the books. Oklahoma could also potentially join Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, Oregon and Wisconsin. Many of those states have only made a parolee do it once in the past decade.

Texas doesn't have this law on the books, however, we do have voluntary surgical castration for repeat offenders.

Some are saying this is in violation of the eighth amendment. "Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted." Some say the drugs are not effective, but do help people who are really trying to change their behavior.

Would you want to see a law like this in your state? Let us know in the comments.