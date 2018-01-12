Oklahoma Dog Keeps Walking Twenty Miles Back to Old Family’s House

This is so heartbreaking. This little girl just wants to be with her family, but they're not there anymore.

Up in Seminole, Oklahoma a six-year-old Great Pyrenees mix misses her family. The dog's name is Cathleen. Cathleen, unfortunately, could not live with the family any longer because the place they moved to doesn't allow pets. Cathleen was staying in a temporary home while a family tried to find a new place for this adorable little girl.

Cathleen still wanted to be with her old family, so she walked twenty miles back to her old house. Cathleen's family had moved out, but she didn't know that. She knows that's her home. Cathleen has now made this twenty-mile trek back TWICE. The people at the temporary home have asked the Seminole Humane Society to help find a forever home for Cathleen.

Well, Good News! Just over an hour ago, the Seminole Humane Society found a home for Cathleen. Cathleen will be moving to Texas with a new family who is ready to take her in. Hopefully, she doesn't try to make that journey from Texas, back to Oklahoma.