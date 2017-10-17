Oklahoma Ghost Town Named One of the Most Toxic Places in America
The EPA bought out every willing resident and they shut this place down.
I had never heard the story of Picher, Oklahoma and it doesn't have much of a story today. The town is completely abandoned and the government says it is uninhabitable. Due to unrestricted subsurface excavation, this left giant piles of toxic metal on the land. In 2009 the town closed down.
An Oklahoma News Crew got special permission to fly a drone through the town and capture some amazing footage. Pretty crazy to think this area once was a thriving town and is now completely empty.
