Oklahoma Man Arrested After Advising Son on How to Commit Suicide

A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after burning himself at the unintentional advice of his father.

36-year-old Michael Joseph Jensen was taken into custody last week by Rogers County, Oklahoma Sheriff's department after a report that his 12-year-old son had burned himself in a suicide attempt. Fox 5 reports that the boy was distraught over having to go to his mother's house the next day and tried to suffocate himself with a plastic bag. Family members reported that Jensen told his son that suicide by suffocation wasn't the best way to go as doctors would be able to keep him alive, and that if he really wanted to kill himself he should set himself on fire and shoot himself in the head at the same time. The boy then poured lighter fluid on himself and set himself on fire. Family members were able to put the fire out and call police.

A Sheriff's department representative told reporters that they do not believe that Jensen was serious when telling his son how to commit suicide, but as his words led to his son's actions, Jensen was arrested on and charged with Child Neglect.