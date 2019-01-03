Oklahoma Man Shot Up a Taco Bell When they Forgot His Hot Sauce

I get mad when they forgot my fire sauce as well, but I just get back in line.

Looks like a New Years Eve Taco Bell run ended with gunfire. Around 1:25 in the morning on Monday, a black male went to a Taco Bell in Oklahoma City for some food. He pulled away and noticed he didn't get any hot sauce with his food. He pulled back around and yelled at the workers through the window. He then opened fire at the drive-thru window.

Thank goodness no one was hurt during the shooting. The employees then went and locked themselves in a bathroom in the back. They said the man then came into the restaurant and started throwing stuff around. He would eventually leave before police could arrive.

As of this post, police are still looking for him.