John Pinney had an interesting Halloween night. He led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma. John noticed an officer left her keys inside of her car when she went inside of a store to get some coffee. A woman called 911 and reported that a man had gotten into a police car, asked her if she wanted a ride in it, and drove off.

John's pursuit lasted forty minutes through four different cities. It ended when he crashed into his parent's house. Pinney faces 9 charges total including resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, false impersonation of a public officer, reckless driving, and not wearing a seatbelt. Police stated that Pinney has a very long criminal record which includes vehicle theft, receiving stolen goods, and assaulting police.