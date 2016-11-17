Oklahoma Officials Warn Hunters About ‘Rabbit Fever’

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife is encouraging hunters to cautious after two cases of tularemia, also known as "rabbit fever", have been confirmed.

So far, two cases of tularemia have been confirmed, one at Altus Airforce Base one in the Blanchard area, with several other suspected cases across the state.

KFOR reports that wildlife experts are warning hunters to be cautious of rabbits, muskrats, and beavers that are acting strangely or lethargic. Hunters are also advised to wear latex gloves when handling wild animals, thoroughly cook all wild meat, wear tick repellent, and do not drink water from lakes and streams.

Tularemia cannot be transmitted from person to person, only through flea and tick bites, physical contact with infected animals, or drinking contaminated water. Symptoms include general flu-like symptoms such as fever, swollen glands, and general discomfort. It can be deadly if not discovered and treated early enough with antibiotics.