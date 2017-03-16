Oklahoma Senator Found in Motel With Teenage Boy Facing Multiple Prostitution Charges

Police are currently investigating an alleged incident between Republican Senator Ralph Shortey of Oklahoma City and a 16-year-old boy.

The incident took place in the town of Moore on March 9. Officers responded to a welfare check at a Super 8 Motel. According to a police report, the teen's parents had followed the boy to the hotel where they saw him enter a room. When officers arrived just after midnight, they say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a room. When police entered the room, they found a juvenile male and an adult male believed to be Ralph Shortey in a room together.

The teen has a history of drug use and soliciting sex on Craigslist, the arrest report says.

According to KOCO, the Cleveland County District Attorney filed three felony prostitution charges against Shortey on Thursday (3/16) - Engaging in child prostitution, Engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church, and Transporting minor for prostitution/lewdness - and an arrest warrant was issued..

We will see what happens after the investigation concludes, in the meantime, the Senate has already taken away privileges for Senator Shortey. The Senate voted 43-0 for a resolution that accuses him of "disorderly behavior." This will remove Shortey from membership and leadership of various Senate committees, bars him from occupying his office, reserved parking spot at the Capitol, blocks his expense allowances, authorship of bills, and revokes his right to have an executive assistant.

Shortey, however, still receives his salary and does have a right to vote. The chair of the Oklahoma Republican Party, Pam Pollard, released a statement Wednesday condemning Shortey and alleging he is being investigated for a sex crime. "No person, particularly a child, should be subjected to sex crimes," Pollard's statement said. "While we believe in the right to a fair trial and that all people deserve their day in court, the accusations against Ralph Shortey are in no way in line with the principles of the Oklahoma Republican Party."