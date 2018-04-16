Oklahoma Wildfires Kill 2 People, Threat Continues

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say wildfires have killed two people in western Oklahoma and continue to threaten that area and western North Texas.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain said in a news release late Sunday that a 61-year-old man died Thursday because of injuries suffered in the fire that began that day near Leedey, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. Cain says a woman also died as a result of a fire near Seiling, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Cain says she has no further information to release on the deaths.

The fires continued burning Monday and the National Weather Service issued Red Flag Fire warnings for the region through Tuesday.