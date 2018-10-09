Oklahoma Woman Charged After Wichita Falls Couple Die in Wreck

Back on June 5th, William Gallivan, 57, and his wife, Debra Gallivan, 58, both of Wichita Falls, died following a collision at the intersection of 60th Avenue SE and Alameda Street in Norman, Oklahoma. The Gallivans were on a motorcycle and were in a collision with a Chevy Silverado Truck.

Leslie Michelle Elfring was driving the truck. Law enforcement believes she failed to yield or stop at the stop sign and struck the motorcycle. The impact from the collision caused William to hit the truck’s windshield. Debra ended up in the bed of the truck, the affidavit read. They both were transported to a Norman Regional Hospital where they later died.

According to the affidavit , Elfring's blood test came back positive for cannabinoids. The test also revealed indications of Amitriptyline, Nortriptyline, Citalopram, Delta (9)-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 11-nor-9-carboxy-delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in the blood sample. Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn charged Elfring with first-degree manslaughter and issued an arrest warrant in September on the basis of her being under the influence of drugs when she allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.