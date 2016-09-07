Duncan, Oklahoma Mother and Daughter Face Incest Charges After Marrying Each Other

Two women in Duncan, Oklahoma are charged with incest after authorities discovered the pair married in Oklahoma earlier this year.

43-year-old Patricia Ann Spann and her daughter, 25-year-old Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, are both charged with committing incest. Marriage between close relatives is a crime in Oklahoma regardless of the existence of a sexual relationship between the two.

According to a police affidavit, police uncovered the marriage in August during a child welfare investigation. Patricia Spann told a state child services investigator she'd lost custody of three children. The children were reportedly adopted by their paternal grandmother.

Patricia Spann reunited with her daughter two years ago. Spann told police she thought a marriage was legal because her name wasn't on her daughter's birth certificate. Police also discovered that Patricia Spann married her son in 2008 and the son filed for an annulment months later citing incest as the reason.