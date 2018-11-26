No, You’re Not Crazy—Facebook Confirms Old Messages Are Randomly Popping Up

Have old Facebook messages been coming back to haunt you?

If so, you're not alone.

Today, I was wondering why I came back to my desk to four messages from names I barely recognized. The conversations were from years back and ranged from old friends asking about my upcoming gigs in their city to other people asking about my DJ rates.

One message was from a friend who passed a few years ago. That one kind of stung. I didn't understand why these old messages were popping up? I figured that I accidentally opened them up or something, but after I closed them more conversations popped up a short time later.

I couldn't figure out what was going on until I saw some others talking about it on Twitter. They too were experiencing years-old messages being treated like new ones, popping up in the Messenger tab on the desktop version of Facebook.

According to The Verge, it's an issue that Facebook is aware of and they're working on it.

Some people are seeing older messages on Facebook.com. We are aware of the issue and are actively working to resolve it in as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.

It's never bad to take a walk down memory lane, but the truth is there is a lot of our past (especially on social media) that we'd rather not see. I'm sure some people have had conversations from exes and other people they would love to forget resurface.

Like I said earlier, I had a friend who is no longer with us pop up and it was definitely a bummer to see our last back-and-forth messages before they passed on.

Hopefully, we figure out what the issue is soon. In the meantime, lets hope that we keep the memories we'd rather forget to a minimum.