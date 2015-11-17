The Internet Falls In Love With Photo Of An Old Man Helping A Kid With His Tie
The internet has fallen in love with a photo that shows an older gentleman helping a young man with his tie.
The young man was sitting on a bench when the woman in the red coat noticed that he was having trouble with his tie. She then turned to her husband and asked him to help the young man.
It appears that the young man was on his way to a job interview as he was waiting for his transportation to arrive.
The older gentleman showed the young man how to tie his tie and then untied it and had him, the young man, tie it himself. In a world filled with hate, isn't refreshing to see the good in mankind???