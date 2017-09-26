One-Month-Old Baby Abandoned on Oklahoma Highway With Cash

How can you just abandon a one-month-old baby like that?

This past Saturday, a church group from Ada, Okla. happened to spot something strange on the side of I-40 about 84 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. It was a car seat, that had an actual baby just sitting in it. The baby was somehow sleeping, but it was not left there completely alone. The baby had around $5,500 in cash on it. He also had all of his paperwork on him.

The baby had the birth certificate and social security card on the car seat as well. With that info, police were able to locate the child's mother. Police say she has been taken to a hospital to be evaluated. "We don't know why she did what she did ... but people do the strangest things sometimes," Sergeant Gary Knight said . "I don't recall seeing a case like this where a baby was just left on the shoulder of a highway. This could have had a very tragic ending."

Authorities estimate the child had been out there around thirty minutes and the baby appeared to be well taken care of prior to being abandoned. Oklahoma Department of Human Services has not released any more information on the child's condition.