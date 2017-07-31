One of Three Women Arrested in Marijuana Bust Accepts Plea Deal
One of three Florida women arrested in Wichita County last year on marijuana possession charges escaped jail time on Friday in a plea deal. On March 30, 2016, at around 10 am, DPS officers stopped Valeria Lopez, 20, of Eustis, Florida, Norma Lopez-Martinez, 22, and Kassandra Rocha, 23, both of Umatilla, Florida, on U.S. 287 near Iowa Park.
Lopez was the driver of the Nissan Altima. A search of the vehicle turned up multiple packaged bundles of marijuana, weighing in at around 174 pounds and valued at $449,000. All three women were booked into the Wichita County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana. Valeria Lopez accepted a deal that included a $1,000 fine and 7 years probation. The drugs were being taken from Phoenix to Florida.