Online Public School Looking For Students in Wichita Falls

A tuition-free, virtual public school will be holding an informational meeting for potential students and parents in Wichita Falls.

The Texas Connections Academy is an online public school for students from 3rd to 12th grade that started in Houston in 2008 as Houston Connections Academy. Students attend classes online, working with certified teachers trained in online teaching. 3rd through 8th grade students will receive online and physical textbooks, while 9th through 12th students will have online texts with the option to purchase physical texts.

Teachers from TCA will be on-hand at 6 p.m. May 10 at The Courtyard in Wichita Falls, 3800 Tarry St. to meet with prospective students and their parents.