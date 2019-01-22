Opinion: Another Child ‘Drag Queen’ Exploited

Just a few weeks ago, the story about an 11-year-old boy, dressed in drag and dancing at a gay bar in New York City appeared. To date, I’ve found no evidence that any child protective agencies have intervened on this child’s behalf. The media celebrated the sexual exploitation of this child and continue to do so.

Just days ago, another disturbing ‘drag child’ story surfaced. Just when you thought you’d seen the worst, someone goes a run lower on the trash ladder. A 10-year-old Canadian child named Nemis Quinn Mélançon-Golden, who goes by the ‘drag’ name Queen Lactacia, was photographed with an adult drag queen that goes by the name ‘Violet’. Apparently, the adult drag queen was the winner of season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which airs on cable network VH1. The photograph, which I will leave you to find on your own (I’m not posting softcore porn on this page) shows the 10-year-old child in a black dress posing with a naked Violet, save a small piece of cloth covering up his shortcomings.

Again, I can find no reports of this child’s welfare being investigated by authorities. According to a story from Daily Wire , Nemis’ mommy is okay with this. What parent has no issue with their child being sexually exploited? And what else can you call this behavior? It’s not art. It’s not entertainment and it’s not funny, not even close. It is the sexual exploitation of children for the sick pleasure of adults. I find it absolutely scandalous that authorities are not getting in the middle of this.

If you found out that your neighbor’s son or daughter posed with a naked man or woman for a photo, regardless of the context of the photo, would you be okay with that? Would you feel compelled to notify Child Protective Services? Call the police or sheriff? In most states, you are legally compelled to report suspected abuse. How many more stories of this sort are we willing to see before we demand that someone intervene on behalf of these children?

In the words of Edmund Burke: “All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.” Is it not an act of tyranny against children to allow them to be exploited this way? Under any other set of circumstances, voices would be heard. But, I suppose, out of a fear of ‘offending’ someone or some group of individuals, we choose silence? How sad. How sick. How dare we?

Information sourced from Daily Wire, Christianheadlines.com