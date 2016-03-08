It's not just passing motorists that cyclists need to watch out for when taking a ride.

An ostrich chased a pair of cyclists who went out for a ride recently in South Africa. The riders were going on a practice run before the Cape Argus Tour and were interrupted when the fleet of foot bird tried like heck to track them down.

Proving how swift the animals can be, the ostrich kept pace around 30 miles per hour.

Eventually, the bird decided to call it quits, presumably before it found itself in another time zone.

Still, the ostrich put on quite a show, giving you something to think about when you lament how tiring it is to go out for a jog to get your heart rate up. You should go outside and run. Otherwise, your body may just go to the birds.