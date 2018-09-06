Over 27 Pounds of Hydro Marijuana Seized by Wichita County Sheriff on US 287

Highway 420 strikes again.

At around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, September 5, a Highway Interdiction Deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and F.M. 1739.

A search of the vehicle revealed 27.6 pounds of hydroponic marijuana.

The 47-year-old male driver and 34-year-old male passenger were taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center where they were charged with Possession of Marijuana over five pounds under fifty pounds.