Over 42,000 Pounds of Avocados End Up in Texas River After Accident

Everyone involved in the wreck is fine, but the avocados are ruined at the bottom of the river.

Avocados are one of those foods that people truly obsess over. An avocado can really set off your meal, especially some guacamole. Turn away avocado lovers, you don't want to see this. Over the weekend in Junction, Texas a truck ran off the road into the South Alamo River.

Road crews were able to pull the truck out after an hour, but the cargo was ruined. Don't try to imagine the 7,000 gallons of guacamole that could have made that is now chilling in the bottom of the river. Hopefully, fish like avocados, cause they have a lot to eat down there right now.