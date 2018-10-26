Over 650 Pounds of THC Hash Oil Cartridges Seized in Wichita County

One man is in jail after a massive bust in Wichita County.

On Thursday, October 25 at around 3:51 pm, a traffic stop was made by a Wichita County Sheriff’s Highway Interdiction Deputy at the intersection of U.S. 287 and F.M. 1739.

A search of the vehicle was conducted after a Sheriff’s K-9 made a positive alert. The search revealed 657.4 pounds of THC Hash Oil Electronic Cartridges valued at 15 million dollars. The street value of the cartridges is estimated to be about 30 million dollars.

The driver, 48-year-old Lucien Sacha Niccore was arrested and taken to the Wichita County Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2, a First Degree Felony.