Over 500 Packages of Marijuana Found Hidden Inside Fake Rocks at Mexico Border [PHOTOS]

I would be a terrible border protection agent. They just look like rocks to me.

A shipment of red rocks was coming into California. The truck underwent an X-ray inspection and drug sniffing dogs were alerted of possible narcotics being transported. An officer drilled a hole into one of the rocks and a package of marijuana was inside.

“My officers not only need to enforce typical import and export laws, but also need to be vigilant for smuggling attempts like this,” said Otay Mesa Cargo Port Director Rosa Hernandez. “Officers used their skill and tools at their disposal to find and seize this large shipment, and then used sledge hammers and jack hammers to remove the packages from the stone shaped objects made from a cement type material.”