Over One Million Dollars Worth of Heroin Seized in Texas Bust

I think all of us can agree, great to see this stuff off the streets.

Back on January 14 in Carson County, which is just outside Amarillo, police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle found some heroin sealed behind a panel in the passenger door. The two in the vehicle were 22-year-old Jorge Ramirez of Modesto, California and 30-year-old Erasmo Ramirez-Romero of Fort Worth, Texas.

They were arrested and charged with felony possession of controlled substance. Authorities believed the two were coming from California with a final destination of South Carolina. Police estimate the heroin has a street value of 1.34 million dollars.