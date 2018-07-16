Over One Million Dollars Worth of Meth Seized at Texas Border

Keep that crap out of Texas.

Major shoutout to the members of our Border Patrol in Laredo, Texas. They had a major drug bust recently. A sedan was trying to enter Texas at the Mexico border on Saturday. A secondary inspection was deemed necessary on the vehicle and nineteen bundles of meth were found in the rear bumper.

Authorities say the meth has a street value of $1,329,920. Agents arrested the three individuals that were in the vehicle, who were all identified as Mexican nationals. The drug load was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Glad to see that meth off of the street and definitely glad to see that it didn't reach Texas.