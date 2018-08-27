Over One Thousand People in Oklahoma Have Applied for a Medical Marijuana License in the First Weekend

People are not waiting long to try and get their medical marijuana in Oklahoma.

Over the weekend in Oklahoma, the online application system went live for medical marijuana at 10 am. All potential medical marijuana patients, growers, dispensaries, processors and caregivers were signing up. As of right now, the agency has received 1,054 patient, 634 business and three caregiver applications. That number is going to go up as soon as I post this.

Officials awarded 23 licenses to patients Saturday to test the approval process and will resume approving applications Monday, Oklahoma State Department of Health spokesman Tony Sellars said . In application fees alone, the state of Oklahoma made 1.5 million dollars on Saturday.

The process has been smooth other than some people with a Yahoo or iCloud email address. They have had some trouble receiving a confirmation email. If you live in Oklahoma and think you're eligible, you must register online . They cannot be submitted at state or county health offices. Residents needing computer access are encouraged to visit a public library or ask a friend or relative for access.