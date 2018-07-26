Over One Thousand Texans Were Ticketed for Excessive Speeding

What is excessive speeding? Anything over 110 miles per hour. Slow down speed racers.

New data came out recently from the Texas Department of Public Safety. These numbers are from 2016. No shock to anyone, Texans love to speed. We enjoy our 75, even 85 miles per hour highways in our state. Even with those increased speeds on the highway, people will still try to go above it. Tens of thousands of Texans were ticketed for speeding in 2016, but we need to talk about the excessive speeders.

In 2016, 1,200 Texans were ticketed for driving over 110 miles per hour. Who was our fastest speeder in 2016? At 3:41 a.m. June 19, a man was clocked in at going 176 mph in a 65 mph zone. That speedster, who was driving a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, received a ticket for evading arrest.

“Speeding has been around forever, and it’s still a threat on our roads,” said Russ Martin, director of Government Relations for the Governors Highway Safety Association . “Speeding is dangerous.” Remember to stay safe out there and watch those speedometers.