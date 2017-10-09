Pair Arrested by Wichita Falls Police in Connection With Burglary of Castaway Cove

Last Saturday, October 7 at around 11:15pm, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Central Freeway in reference to a possible burglary in progress at Castaway Cove.

When police arrived, they found 35-year-old Steven Rodriguez and 43-year-old Lisa Brumley in one of the cabanas, with a pair of bolt cutters nearby.

A security video showed Rodriguez gained access to the facility by using the bolt cutters to cut a hole in the fence. Officers spotted a wheelbarrow containing a water pump and a pressure washer valued at over $6,000.00 near the area where the hole was cut.